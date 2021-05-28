Animal Kingdom Season 5: Trailer promises wilder-than-ever plot

Nearly 18 months after the renewal of Animal Kingdom Season 5, TNT is finally getting ready for the release of the fifth season. Recently, TNT dropped a trailer for Season 5.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 will reveal the truths about Smurf's early years and the Cody boys will learn more about her life after death. The trailer teases, the series would be wilder than ever. Check out the trailer below.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 trailer also teases the upcoming season will premiere on Sundays, July 11, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT. The news was announced via the show's official Instagram account.

Viewers would be happy to know that Animal Kingdom Season 5 won't mark the end of the series. The good news is that TNT has renewed the series for Season 6. Unfortunately, the series will conclude with the sixth season.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 is likely to have a total of 13 episodes as the creators followed the format in the previous seasons. The cast members in the fifth season include Ellen Barkin (as Janine Cody AKA Smurf), Shawn Hatosy (Andrew Cody or Pope), Ben Robson (Craig Cody), Jake Weary (Deran Cody), Finn Cole (Joshua Cody or J), Rigo Sanchez (Manny), Scott Speedman (Barry), and Sohi Rodriguez (Mia Benitez).

TNT released the following synopsis of the Animal Kingdom Season 5:

In Animal Kingdom season five, Pope (Hatosy), Craig (Robson), Deran (Weary), and J (Cole) are still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf's death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Cody family struggles to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top.

Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.

Production for Animal Kingdom Season 6 began on March 6, 2021. The filming for Season 5 wrapped on December 11, 2020. On December 12 last year, Shawn Hatosy took to Instagram to reveal that he had wrapped up his shooting. Some of the episodes were already filmed before the rising of Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdown.

Animal Kingdom is produced by Jinny Howe along with Andrew Stearn, Terri Murphy, and Llewellyn Wells. Jonathan Lisco developed series is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name by David Michôd. Stay tuned to devdiscourse to get more updates on Hollywood series.

