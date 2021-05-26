Why Designated Survivor Season 4 is still demandable after Netflix canceled in 2019?

Designated Survivor Season 4 is one of Netflix's anticipated drama series since the third season was premiered on June 7, 2019. However, Netflix canceled the political thriller drama due to complications with the actors' contracts just one month after its third season was released.

A South Korean remake, entitled Designated Survivor: 60 Days, developed by Studio Dragon and produced by DK E&M, premiered on tvN in South Korea and Netflix worldwide from July 1 to August 20, 2019.

Despite the cancellation of the series, fans have kept questioning whether there will be Designated Survivor Season 4. The viewers across the world still believe Season 4 will be out with more interesting plots. Unfortunately, Netflix has not confirmed its renewal to date.

Why fans are so curious about the upcoming season of Designated Survivor? They want the unsolved answer that was left in the third season. If Designated Survivor Season 4 happens it would definitely answer the major questions like will Isabel announce to Aaron that she's got her daughter, will Emily return to her work, and will severe bio-risk be over?

Lorraine Zimmer (Julie White) is likely to be seen behind the bar for illegal hacking along with Emily Rhodes (Italia Ricci). Lorraine was the campaign manager for Tom's presidential campaign.

If Netflix renews Designated Survivor Season 4, it will focus on Tom's moral habits and circumstances. In the last season, we saw Tom Kirkman won the election and continues to fight for another four years in the office. He chooses to hide a truth than revealing to the public. In doing so, he gradually realized that he is also becoming like everyone in the White House who misuse power. He started feeling that he is also becoming a manipulative person just like other politicians.

