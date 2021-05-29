Cobra Kai Season 4: Terry Silver’s return is 'another wrench' in plot, says Ralph Macchio

The martial art drama Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to premiere in Q4 2021. The filming for season 4 completed in May 2021. This means that fans do not have to wait long for the Karate Kid spin-off.

Now a new trailer teaser has confirmed the return of Terry Silver in Cobra Kai Season 4. Terry Silver is the villain from Karate Kid Part III. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) are also returning in Cobra Kai Season 4. As confirmed by the newly released trailer, Thomas Ian Griffith is returning as Terry Silver. The trailer teaser warns, "Extreme situations require extreme measures. Now the real pain begins."

The star and the executive producer, Ralph Macchio spoke with The Wrap about the return of Terry Silver. He told the maker always had plans to bring back Terry Silver in guest appearance.

"They've always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity. And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the [Daniel] LaRusso character," he continued. "It's another wrench in our karate soap opera," said Ralph Macchio.

The monster hit Cobra Kai is one of Netflix's popular shows among the other best shows of the streaming giant. The series became more eminent during the pandemic and accumulate massive viewers. The series has had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix and has been met with generally positive reviews from critics. Cobra Kai Season 3 was released on January 1, 2021, and at the same time, Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for Season 4.

The story of Cobra Kai is set thirty-four years after the event of the first film. It follows the former Karate Kid rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso who are now grown up and have their kids. But the rivalry reignites when Johnny finally decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo as a chance to recapture his past. He started teaching karate to the new generations. This act reawakens his opposition to Daniel LaRusso.

The Cobra Kai Season 3 is completed with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese, with the upcoming All Valley Championship deciding who has to pack up and leave the valley for good.

The other returning cast members in Cobra Kai Season 4 are Xolo Maridueña, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni Decenzo, Courtney Henggeler, and Vanessa Rubio.

