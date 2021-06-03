Lady Gaga delays 'Chromatica Ball' tour for second time

Pop star Lady Gaga has once again postponed her ''Chromatica Ball'' tour.

The 35-year-old singer-actor shared the news in a statement to Variety, saying that the tour will now kickoff in summer of 2022.

''While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022,'' Gaga said. The singer had previously announced that the month-long tour will be held from July 25 to August 27, 2020 in six cities --Paris, London, Boston, Toronto, New Jersey and Chicago. But it was postponed to 2021 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour is in support of Gaga's latest album, "Chromatica," which was delayed due to the pandemic and finally released late in May 2020. Gaga recently returned to the US from Italy, where she was shooting for Ridley Scott's ''House of Gucci''. The movie, which will also feature Adam Driver, will release in November this year.

