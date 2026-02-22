Left Menu

France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Triumph

France achieved a resounding 33-8 victory over Italy in the Six Nations, making an impressive start with three tries within the first 30 minutes. France maintained top position with 15 points, leading second-placed Scotland. The game featured remarkable plays by Bielle-Biarrey, Meafou, Ramos, and debutant Drean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:21 IST
France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Triumph
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France showcased its dominance in the Six Nations by defeating Italy 33-8, establishing an early lead with three tries in the first 30 minutes.

Now leading the standings with 15 points, France is in a prime position to claim the title, four points ahead of Scotland.

Key performances from Bielle-Biarrey, Meafou, and debutant Drean contributed to France's commanding victory at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

TRENDING

1
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
2
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

 India
4
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026