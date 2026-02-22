France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Triumph

France showcased its dominance in the Six Nations by defeating Italy 33-8, establishing an early lead with three tries in the first 30 minutes.

Now leading the standings with 15 points, France is in a prime position to claim the title, four points ahead of Scotland.

Key performances from Bielle-Biarrey, Meafou, and debutant Drean contributed to France's commanding victory at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.