Left Menu

France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

France triumphed over Italy with a solid 33-8 win in the Six Nations, fortifying their lead with three early tries. Standing strong with 15 points, they are poised to retain the title. Despite Italy's effort, they remain fifth with five points. Emmanuel Meafou and others starred for France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:36 IST
France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France delivered an impressive performance by defeating Italy 33-8 in the Six Nations, maintaining their unbeaten record. This victory, marked by three tries within the first 30 minutes, places France at the top of the standings with 15 points, ahead of second-placed Scotland.

The match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy saw France take an early 19-0 lead, courtesy of tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emmanuel Meafou, and Tomas Ramos. Italy responded with a try by Ange Capuozzo, but France was already comfortably ahead by halftime.

In the second half, debutant winger Gael Drean and centre Emilien Gailleton added two more tries for France, further solidifying their dominance. Mark Gleeson reported from Cape Town with editing by Ed Osmond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Vision for a Stronger Society

 India
2
False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

False Quake Alarm: GFZ Retracts Thailand Earthquake Report

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

Tragedy Strikes: Call for Justice in West Delhi Accident

 India
4
BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

BJP Eyes Punjab: Saini's Rally Highlights AAP's 'Misrule'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026