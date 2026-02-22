France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass

France delivered an impressive performance by defeating Italy 33-8 in the Six Nations, maintaining their unbeaten record. This victory, marked by three tries within the first 30 minutes, places France at the top of the standings with 15 points, ahead of second-placed Scotland.

The match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy saw France take an early 19-0 lead, courtesy of tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emmanuel Meafou, and Tomas Ramos. Italy responded with a try by Ange Capuozzo, but France was already comfortably ahead by halftime.

In the second half, debutant winger Gael Drean and centre Emilien Gailleton added two more tries for France, further solidifying their dominance. Mark Gleeson reported from Cape Town with editing by Ed Osmond.

(With inputs from agencies.)