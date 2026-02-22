France Dominates Italy: A Six Nations Masterclass
France triumphed over Italy with a solid 33-8 win in the Six Nations, fortifying their lead with three early tries. Standing strong with 15 points, they are poised to retain the title. Despite Italy's effort, they remain fifth with five points. Emmanuel Meafou and others starred for France.
France delivered an impressive performance by defeating Italy 33-8 in the Six Nations, maintaining their unbeaten record. This victory, marked by three tries within the first 30 minutes, places France at the top of the standings with 15 points, ahead of second-placed Scotland.
The match at Stade Pierre-Mauroy saw France take an early 19-0 lead, courtesy of tries from Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emmanuel Meafou, and Tomas Ramos. Italy responded with a try by Ange Capuozzo, but France was already comfortably ahead by halftime.
In the second half, debutant winger Gael Drean and centre Emilien Gailleton added two more tries for France, further solidifying their dominance. Mark Gleeson reported from Cape Town with editing by Ed Osmond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mac Allister's Last-Minute Heroics Secure Liverpool's Victory
El Mencho's Downfall: Mexican Army's Victory
France Continues Dominance with Decisive Victory Over Italy in Six Nations
BJP's Promise for Change: Saini Eyes 2027 Victory Amid AAP's 'Misrule'
Will Jacks Shines as England Clinch Victory Over Sri Lanka