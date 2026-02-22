Left Menu

France Continues Dominance with Decisive Victory Over Italy in Six Nations

France's rugby team maintained its winning streak in the Six Nations by defeating Italy 33-8. With three early tries, they secured a commanding lead, holding a strong position in the standings. Italy managed to score once, but France's additional tries in the second half sealed their victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 23:16 IST
France's rugby squad clinched a decisive 33-8 victory against Italy on Sunday, maintaining their flawless record in this year's Six Nations tournament.

The French team, leading with 15 points, enjoys a comfortable position ahead of Scotland, who follows with 11 points. France dominated the early stages at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, with Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emmanuel Meafou, and Thomas Ramos scoring tries, establishing a 19-0 lead.

Italy's Ange Capuozzo reduced the deficit to 19-8 by halftime. However, France's Gael Drean and Emilien Gailleton extended the lead with second-half tries, sealing their commanding victory. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

