Left Menu

Veteran Odia actor Atal Bihari Panda dies at 92

Veteran Odia actor Atal Bihari Panda, who was also a renowned playwright and lyricist, died due to old age-related ailments at VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur district on Saturday, family sources said.He was 92.Panda had lost his wife a few days ago, they said.Born in Binika village in Subarnapur district, Panda started acting in theatre in 1944.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 05-06-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 05-06-2021 21:13 IST
Veteran Odia actor Atal Bihari Panda dies at 92
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Odia actor Atal Bihari Panda, who was also a renowned playwright and lyricist, died due to old age-related ailments at VIMSAR, Burla in Sambalpur district on Saturday, family sources said.

He was 92.

Panda had lost his wife a few days ago, they said.

Born in Binika village in Subarnapur district, Panda started acting in theatre in 1944. He had acted in over 100 dramas and also written 65 stage and radio plays, many of which were in the Sambalpuri language.

Panda was considered one of the pioneer playwrights of Sambalpuri theatre. 'Phata Kapal' written by him was the first printed Sambalpuri play. His second drama in the language, 'Bhains Aage Nagdhuni' was also much talked about.

After seeing one of his plays, former Odisha chief minister Dr Harekrushna Mahtab had suggested that he writes opera scripts.

Panda, who was in government service, went on to write six opera scripts during his posting at Cuttack.

'Baagha Matichi', an opera written by him, had created a high-voltage sensation. 'Mani Sangraha' and 'Klanta Aparanha' are among his popular Odia plays.

His Sambalpuri play 'Sadgati' had secured many awards in different competitions.

Panda was also a renowned lyricist who penned many famous Sambalpuri songs. Most of the popular songs sung by Late Fakir Patnaik were written by him.

He left people stunned by venturing into the world of cinema at the age of 83, debuting as an actor in the 2013 Sambalpuri movie 'Sala Budha'. Panda continued to mesmerise the audience with his two subsequent movies 'Adim Vichar' and 'Sala Budhar Badla' directed by Sabyasachi Mahapatra.

Panda has received two back-to-back Odisha State Film Awards for best actor. He has also given D Litt by Sambalpur University on its 30th convocation in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 years event; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: Jamming with the cicadas in New Jersey: a once in 17 y...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgium allows indoor dining from June 9 in lockdown easing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil to get 3 million J&J COVID-19 shots early; Belgi...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth's hothouse sister planet; 'Reef stars' promote new growth in Bali's dying coral ecosystem and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Venus missions to probe divergent fate of Earth...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a donation from Japan; China reports 24 new coronavirus cases on June 3, same as the previous day and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan's COVID vaccine arsenal more than doubled by a d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021