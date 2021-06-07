Sex Education Season 3: Affection between Otis and Maeve continues, says Asa Butterfield

Sex Education Season 3 is one of Netflix's highly anticipated series. The production has wrapped up filming and the show is returning for Season 3 with eight episodes scheduled to hit in October on Netflix.

What we can expect from Sex Education Season 3

Sex Education is a comedy-drama created by Laurie Nunn. Season 1 follows the story of Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager who studied at Moordale Secondary School. His mom Dr. Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson) is a sex therapist. Who starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama.

Sex Education Season 3 will clear all the cliffhangers left in the last season. Season 2 shows Jean Milburn is shocked by her unexpected pregnancy. Hopefully, the third season would make the viewers clear whether Jean Milburn will terminate her pregnancy.

In a teaser for Sex Education Season 3, Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis." Asa Butterfield hinted at the plot. He said the upcoming series will start after a time gap.

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger," Asa Butterfield said to The Guardian. "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," he added.

When he was asked how the relationship between Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley (played by Emma Mackey) would play out in Sex Education Season 3, he stated, "People get quite cross when we tease them and stretch it out. Their relationship continues to develop in season three."

Who are the cast in Sex Education Season 3?

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn revealed the show will come with almost all the characters, especially those who are connected with the school. "Then you're like, actually they're all the same, they all just desperately want to fit in and be accepted," said Laurie Nunn.

Sex Education Season 3 will introduce some new faces. Netflix already took to Twitter to introduce the viewers to the new faces joining in Sex Education Season 3.

Girl's actress Jemima Kirke is joining as Headmistress Hope, Dua Saleh will play the role of Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale. The 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' actor Jason Isaacs will perform as Peter Groff.

The returning cast members include Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), Jean (Gillian Anderson), Adam (Connor Swindells), Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood), Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling), and Groff (Alistair Petrie).

Sex Education Season 3 is set to release in October on Netflix. Stay tuned to get more updates!

