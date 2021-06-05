Supergirl Season 6 ends with Kara Danvers flying off to future, no possibilities for Season 7

CW superhero series, Supergirl Season 6 aired on March 30, 2021, and as of now, the first seven episodes have been aired. Since then fans are waiting for the next sets of episodes to air. Supergirl Season 6 will return with the last 13 episodes on Tuesday, August 24. It will be back in its usual timeslot, 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT. So, far the creator has not revealed any synopsis and the episode title of the upcoming episodes.

Supergirl has won millions of hearts for its outstanding plot. The Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg-developed series originally aired on CBC in October 2015; and after six years-long journey the fifth season wrapped up quickly due to the Covid-19 pandemic on May 17, 2020. According to the creators, the DC comic-based American television series Supergirl will conclude with Season 6.

Even though the final season will be interesting and promising, still many fans are disheartened after hearing Supergirl Season 6 will be the final season and wondering if creators have a plan to make Season 7.

Regarding Supergirl Season 7, it was announced on September 22, 2020 that the series would conclude after its upcoming twenty-episode sixth season. The creators do not want to stretch the series further.

As per the comic book, Kara Danvers (played by Melissa Benoist) will fly off to the future and join the superheroes' team. And hopefully, this will be one of the memorable ways to end the series.

We Got This Covered wrote on Supergirl Season 6, "we've been informed that the decision has been made to kill off the heroine as Melissa Benoist is ready to move on to other roles and isn't interested in returning for future crossovers or anything like that." So, it seems Supergirl Season 7 is not on the cards.

Supergirl is the show that is completing on Season 6 rather than being canceled. Supergirl Season 6 is currently on hiatus but will return in August. There is no possibility for Supergirl Season 7.

