One Piece Chapter 1016 spoilers: Manga to bring different angle to storyline

One Piece Chapter 1016 will reveal a vital storyline and fans are itching to get the plot. The upcoming chapter will highlight the overwhelming power of an Emperor to the sea. The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1016 will drop on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can go through it.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a translated One Piece Chapter 1016 official preview, which was taken from Shonen Jump magazine, reports IBT. The preview teases "the overwhelming power of the Yonko on display." The preview also hinted that the upcoming chapter will focus on Luffy who was fallen into the sea and saved by the Heart Pirates and resting in the pirate's submarine.

Advertisement

As we saw in Chapter 1015 that Trafalgar Law and Kid are up against Big Mom while Yamato is against his father Kaidou, One Piece Chapter 1016 would reveal more on Big Mom vs. Trafalgar Law and Kid fight.

One Piece Chapter 1016 would also say about Kaido vs Yamato fight. The upcoming manga storyline may show a backstory of Kaido and more about Yamato. It could reveal who her mom is. According to Blocktoro's prediction, Chapter 1016 would reveal Yamato's devil fruit, which would be a mythical tiger fruit.

In Chapter 1015, fans learned Sanji get involved in the fight between Queen the Plague and Chopper at the Live Stage. Blackleg send injured Zoro to a doctor for treatment in a hope that whenever Zoro healed he would help them in the battle.

Therefore, there could be a big fight between Vinsmoke Sanji and Queen the Plague. One Piece Chapter 1016 would also show Chopper proving his talent as a doctor and Zoro getting cured completely.

The leaks of One Piece Chapter 1016 are expected to arrive on Tuesday, June 8 from the Korean sources. The raws and details summary will be out on Thursday, June 10.

Fans can read Chapter 1016 online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: Boruto Chapter 59 to end Volume 15 with a huge cliffhanger