Boruto Chapter 59 to end Volume 15 with a huge cliffhanger

Boruto Chapter 59 is one of the most talked-about Chapters, and fans are ardently waiting for it as the manga story can clear the biggest cliffhanger. Boruto Chapter 58 is already out, and readers enjoyed it a lot.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 59' will mark an end to the current manga volume. The writer took Boruto Volume 15's plot and divided it between Chapters 58 and 59. Therefore, the leftover parts that are ending Volume 15 will be revealed in Boruto Chapter 59, which would be most vital to the readers.

In the last Chapter, we read Code and Eida are yet to attack Konoha village. Besides, Boruto and Kawaki understood very well that they need to improve their skills to face Code and Eida. Kawaki feels they have no match for Code and his endeavors to become stronger which will be highlighted in Boruto Chapter 59.

According to Blocktoro, 'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 59' could add a new path in the storyline, like Volume 14. At that time fans witnessed Isshiki's demise, and Naruto and Sasuke lost their powers. Code inherited Otsutsuki karma from Isshiki to himself.

So, it seems in Boruto Chapter 59, Code will attack Konoha and activate Momoshiki inside Boruto.

In the beginning of Boruto Chapter 58, Kawaki announced he will try to be stronger so that he can become a good warrior. Naruto told Boruto about the meds he got from Amado. Boruto asked his father if he swallowed the meds and if he would become Momoshiki.

Naruto says that the meds will only suppress its advancement but they won't get free of karma. Naruto also reveals that although he is not sure about its side effect but if it fails the meds could be the cause of death.

However, Boruto asked his father how many meds he should take in a day and swallowed the meds. His father is astonished that his son took the meds without any hesitation.

In Boruto Chapter 59, it is also possible that Code will attack Konoha and awake Momoshiki in Boruto's body that will lead to the Hokage calling for the expulsion of Boruto. They could also declare a reward on him.

Officially, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 59 (English version) is scheduled to release on Sunday, June 20. The manga follows a monthly schedule. The manga raw and scans will reveal two to three days before the release.

The Boruto manga is officially available on VIZ Media and Shueisha's Manga plus. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese manga.

