Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 spoilers: Goku & Vegeta could face Granolah

We are still far away from the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73. The manga enthusiasts in Japan and across the world have been waiting enthusiastically for the upcoming chapter.

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 is scheduled to release on June 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around one to three days before the release.

The Goku vs. Granolah fight has begun. In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73, fans would see Vegeta is sitting on the sideline, investigating the fight and waiting for his turn. He is thinking the best way to attack while will confront Granolah. Goku's new change is superb as it is combined with Ultra Instinct, which looks original.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Goku in Super Saiyan Blue form in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73. In the upcoming chapter, Vegeta is likely to reveal the person behind the destruction of Planet Cereal. Now that you got the Storyline of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73, let's have a quick recap of Chapter 72, if you missed it by any chance.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 72, we read Goku, Macki, Oil, and Vegeta landed on Planet Cereal, which is a peaceful place. Maki hinted Vegeta and Goku about the fact that enemies are present beside the mountain. But Goku tells Vegeta that he cannot sense any Chi signatures, however Vegeta remarks that enemies are restraining his powers.

Then Maki commented that the Saiyans can go beside the mountain and handle the threat and deal with the rivals. As soon as Goku and Vegeta fly to the mountains to deal with the enemies Maki asked Oil to spy on their fight and to report the HQ.

Meanwhile Elect and Gas landed on the planet and Elect said he spend 40 years without visiting the place. He also shared his bad memories which he faced in the planet. While Goku and Vegeta were inspecting the ruins and searing the villains, suddenly a blast happened near Goku.

The Saiyans are worried and wondering if the enemies are trying to attack them. Vegeta asked Goku to locate the bad guys. He enters into Super Saiyan mode to find the enemies. However they couldn't find the enemies but he sensed that the bad guys are coming from the above.

They both flew to sky to chase them but Goku sensed and said they were on the ground. They came down at the ground and Goku again entered into Super Saiyan mode and attacked Kamehameha.

Vegeta wanted Goku to rely more on mind instead on his Ultra Instinct. Goku agreed and finally found the enemy, named Granolah. The fight began. After few times Granolah realized that the two Saiyans were stronger than him.

Goku asked Vegeta to attack as a team but Vegeta disagreed. He asked Goku to attack first and faced the threat. To prove himself stronger Goku accepted the deal.

We will keep on updating the spoilers, leak, and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated into English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both the web and mobile applications.

You can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

