Mindhunter Season 3 updates: David Fincher reportedly in contract renewal talks with Netflix

Last year after the release of Mindhunter Season 2, fans were shocked when they heard that Netflix is ending its contract with the stars and put the show on an indefinite hold. But it's not cancelled officially and Speculations regarding the renewal of Mindhunter Season 3 are ongoing.

According to a recent report David Fincher is in talks with Netflix to bring back the show, i.e., Mindhunter Season 3. Small Screen reported that they have been informed that the signs for a third season are looking very good and that both parties are interested in moving the project forward.

Advertisement

"Fincher and Netflix are getting closer to a deal on Mindhunter Season 3," noted Small Screen's source.

Earlier it was reported several times that the executive producer David Fincher had expressed his unwillingness to produce Mindhunter Season 3. At that time, he was busy with the Netflix film Mank and the next season of Love, Death & Robots.

"He (David Fincher) may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own," said a Netflix spokesperson at the time.

To the gladden fans, if we look back, David Fincher told, "Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, 'Finish Mank and then see how you feel,' but I honestly don't think we're going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs."

And it now seems that Fincher trying to come back with psychological crime thriller series Mindhunter Season 3.

We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Mindhunter Season 3.

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases "Time to go kill some Demons" hints at plot