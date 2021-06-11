Demon Slayer Season 2 trailer teases “Time to go kill some Demons” hints at plot

Koyoharu Gotouge illustrated hit manga series Demon Slayer Season 2 release has come to close and enthusiasts are ardently waiting to see Mugen Train in the upcoming season. It's originally titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 will air on Fuji TV in a prime time slot.

Yahoo Japan and several media outlets in Japan have revealed the news but the actual date is yet to reveal. The fantasy action anime will clear the cliffhangers of Demon Slayer Season 1. The official trailer for Demon Slayer Season 2 has been released in May. Tanjiro Kamado is ready to kill the demons with the subtitle, "Time to go kill some Demons." Check out the trailer below.

In the last season, we saw, a kind-hearted young boy, named Tanjiro Kamado, lives in the mountain and leads an ordinary life with his family. One day he comes home from work and finds his whole family has been slaughtered by a demon.

Fortunately, one of his sisters, Nezuko is alive but she turns into a bloodthirsty demon. However, Nezuko's inherent human qualities will finally suppress her demon nature. She eventually helps her brother to fight with the demon.

Tanjiro starts his training and becomes a Demon Slayer, an elite swordsman. He finds a way to cure Nezuko and turn her into a human once again. He realizes that the people of Japan also need help as the Demon king Muzan Kibutsuji, rapidly changing them into a demon.

So, he started making a team and being the friend with the Thunder Breath user Zenitsu Agatsuma and the boar-headed Inosuke Hashibira.

But, Hashibira wants him to kill his sister first, however, Nezuko proves herself that her character is not like a bloodthirsty demon and still she has some human quality. The leader of the Demon Slayer sides with Tanjiro and decides they will team together to demolish the demons.

The Netflix viewers would be disheartened that Demon Slayer Season 2 is not coming to Netflix until 2023. Before premiering on Netflix, Demon Slayer Season 2 will release on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and FunimationNow in the Summer of 2021.

If we follow the release date of Damon Slayer Season 1, the 26 episodes aired from April 6, 2019, to September 28, 2019, and it premiered on Netflix almost 16 months later on January 22. 2021.

Therefore, if Netflix follows the same rule in the case of Demon Slayer Season 2, it seems the anime would be on the streaming service in March 2023.

