The Dragon Prince Season 4 cast, plot & what we know more

Since the Canadian fantasy TV series The Dragon Prince Season 3 released in November 2019 on Netflix the fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth season. The series team already declared through their official Twitter handle that they are coming soon with a new storyline in Dragon Prince Season 4.

They noted that the production team is working hard and fast to give a unique story to the fans. In the statement they wrote, "Our team has been working hard since the full Saga was greenlit to bring you the next phase of The Dragon Prince with care, passion, and creativity."

They also said that the pandemic and other several factors are bogging them down. That's the reason they are getting late and the viewers have to wait a bit longer to see The Dragon Prince Season 4.

"While the pandemic has impacted the process at every level, the reality is that productions of this scale always take a lot of time. We're writing the story and scripts, assembling the production team, and developing other new, exciting areas of Xadia for you to explore. Although we can't give you a date for Season 4 at this point, we want you to know that the new seasons will be worth the wait!"

Dragon Prince Season 4 will show conflicts and tussles between human beings and dragons. The humans had a cause to destroy the dragon Prince and ruin the egg of his successor. The story will revolve around the expansion of Xadia and its kingdom.

It might also focus on the connection between Sunfire elves and Aaravos. The battle between the magical creatures and humans may finally come to a completion.

In an interview with Inverse, the series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond hinted viewers that Claudia would come back in Dragon Prince Season 4.

"When we get back to her in Season 4, there is some amazing stuff, just in the first few episodes, which by the way are also funny and quirky and all the things we've come to love about the character, but she becomes a very critically important driving force of the narrative in Season 4," told Aaron Ehasz.

The upcoming season will bring new dragons and other characters. It will see actors like Jack DeSena as Callum, Racquel Belmonte (as Claudia), Erik Dellums (as Aaravo), Jason Simpson (as Viren), Paula Burrows (as Rayla), Jesse Inocalla (as Soren), and Sasha Rojen as Ezran.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates!

