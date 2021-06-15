Prison School Season 2 renewal possibility: Do fans need to wait longer?

Since the first season of Prison School has dropped its finale in September 2015, fans have been all ears for any news on the Prison School Season 2. The first season ended on several cliffhangers, leaving the possibility open for Prison School Season 2.

The Japanese anime Prison School is directed by Tsutomu Mizushima and created by Akira Hiramoto. The series acquired worldwide popularity and accumulated many positive critical reviews. Over 13 million copies of the series had been sold as of March 2018.

A rumor is circulating in web media that Prison School is coming back with a Season 2. But Prison School Season 2's development updates are yet to be provided. The producer of the debut installment, J.C. Staff Studio is tight-lipped about the renewal of the series.

However, there are high chances that J.C. Staff Studio would come back with Prison School Season 2 as Tsutomu Mizushima used the first nine volumes of the manga to plot the 12 episodes of the debut season of Prison School. The original manga consists of a total of 28 volumes with 277 chapters. Therefore, 200 more chapters are left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

Prison School is a tale of five boys who read in a girl's school in Tokyo. In Season 1, the strictest girl's academy in Tokyo had decided to admit boys into their system.

A newly admitted boy named Kiyoshi Fujino discovers to his dismay that he and his four friends namely Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, Jōji Nezu, and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

They receive a final warning as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Prison School Season 2 would show whether the boys can adjust to the decorum maintained by the institute.

After the release of the first season in 2015, the director Tsutomu Mizushima and SHIROBAKO was contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter, he commented "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

Although the director told that he was willing to do Prison School Season 2, still the scenario has changed now. Currently, there are no updates on the anime.

