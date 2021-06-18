Left Menu

La La Anthony to end marriage with Carmelo Anthony after 11 years

After 11 years of marriage, actor La La Anthony and basketball player Carmelo Anthony have amicably decided to officially call it quits.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 14:12 IST
La La Anthony to end marriage with Carmelo Anthony after 11 years
Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

After 11 years of marriage, actor La La Anthony and basketball player Carmelo Anthony have amicably decided to officially call it quits. TMZ reported that La La filed divorce documents on Thursday in New York and cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for separation.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ that "they both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan- who is always their top priority, and they remain fully aligned as parenting partners." Things were also not good between the two stars as back in 2017 they parted ways amid rumours that Carmelo cheated on La La, but by late 2018, they worked things out and reconciled.

According to TMZ, in mid-2019, La La reportedly called their marriage "strained" amid "more cheating speculation" and things remained "on shaky ground" even though the family quarantined together in 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COVID-19 pneumonia; Novartis prostate cancer drug receives U.S. FDA breakthrough designation and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer's rheumatoid arthritis drug shows benefit in COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021