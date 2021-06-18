Kim Kardashian wishes she was only married once

American TV personality Kim Kardashian, who had filed for divorce from husband Kanye West, recently dropped a major bombshell by revealing that she wishes, she would have married only once. According to E! News, during 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion, when it came to her past relationships with ex-husband Kris Humphries and soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye, she said, "My marriage with Kanye and my kids is so real and lots of love, and that to me was, like, my first real marriage."

While Kim and Kanye's marriage woes were documented on the hit E! reality series, especially in the explosive series finale, Kim still has an "amazing co-parenting relationship" with Kanye. She stated, "I respect him so much. That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. So I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. He will always be family." Kim chose not to open up too much about the specifics as to why she filed for divorce, but explained that it was not "one specific thing," but really just a "difference of opinion" overall. "In no way I would want someone not to think I didn't give it my all or try," the mother of four added.

As for Kim's other high-profile 'KUWTK' relationship with Kris, it was clear that her family didn't approve. Kris Jenner even encouraged Kim to be a "runaway bride" the night before her USD 10 million wedding in 2011. "I said, 'Listen, if you really don't want to do this, I don't think you should do it,'" Kris remembered telling Kim ahead of her big day. Kim clarified, "What you said to me is, 'Go. I will put you in a car. No one will find you. Just leave and I'll take care of it."

As to why she didn't comply, Kim explained, "I thought, 'OK, we're filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I'm going to be known as the runaway bride forever. It's going to be a huge joke. It's just cold feet.'" She also used her entire production fee, plus Kris's portion, to fund the wedding. She revealed, "I used all our production money on the wedding. I felt pressured, I felt like I was going to let everyone down."

Yet, right away Kim knew she had made a mistake saying "I do." Her lavish Italian honeymoon on the Amalfi Coast proved she should have followed her heart. Kim recalled, "I was like, 'S--t, I think I made the wrong decision. And then I went back to New York and I was miserable. If you have cold feet for anyone out there listening, it's not it." (ANI)

