Patrick Fugit cast in Jesse Plemons, Elizabeth Olsen's series 'Love and Death'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:29 IST
Actor Patrick Fugit has boarded the cast of HBO Max original limited series ''Love and Death''.

Fugit joins “Judas and the Black Messiah'' actor Jesse Plemons and ''WandaVision'' star Elizabeth Olsen in the series, based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

He is best known for featuring in films such as ''Gone Girl'', ''Almost Famous'', ''First Man'' and ''Thanks for Sharing''.

The actor will essay the role of Pat Montgomery, the husband of Olsen's Candy Montgomery, according to Deadline.

Plemons will be starring as Betty Gore's husband Allan Gore.

The show hails from writer David E Kelley, who also serves as an executive producer along with Hollywood star Nicole Kidman.

Lesli Linka Glatter is attached to direct the show, which is inspired by the book ''Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs'' and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (''Love & Death In Silicon Prairie, Part I & II'').

Lionsgate Television is producing the series for HBO Max.

Apart from ''Love and Death'', Candy Montgomery is also the subject of Elisabeth Moss-starrer limited series ''Candy'', which is currently in development at Hulu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

