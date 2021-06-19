Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Renewal status, possible plot & cast

Sweet Home Season 2 updates: Sweet Home is a South Korean apocalyptic horror drama, released on Netflix on December 18, 2020. The series recorded over 1.4 billion net views and fans are champing at the bit for Sweet Home Season 2.

After the third day of the release of the K-drama, it ranked top in eight regions and was within the top 10 in 42 regions. It also ranked first position in South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Qatar, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Despite having positive reviews, there is no renewal announcement on Sweet Home Season 2. Netflix takes time to renew a show until they get good feedback on the first season's performance. Furthermore, we have to wait for more periods to get the show back as almost all the entertainment industry projects are hampered due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It may also happen that Sweet Home Season 2 is secretly under process. Stanford Arts Review noted, the production for the Sweet Home Season 2 is now in its "developing process," and the series may air in early 2022. On the other hand, Netflix life also noted, if production starts this year, it wouldn't finish until sometime in 2022.

Although there is no official confirmation, still we can guess Sweet Home would renew in the future. Besides, the first season left many cliffhangers. We saw Lee Eun-hyuk was buried under the rubble of the apartment block and it is a big question whether he is alive.

Sang-Wook was seen dead in the pool but is it not clear if he would turn into a monster. It is also unclear how the army will save the remaining survivors from monsters. How Cha Hyun-soo, who shifted to the same apartment where the horror incidents took place, will survive. His life became disturbed after shifting in 1410 of Green Home.

Considering the plot, it is likely that most of the stars including Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Si-young, and Lee Do-hyun will return in Sweet Home Season 2. Some new actors might also be added to the K-drama.

