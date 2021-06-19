You Tuber held in TN for making 'obscene' comments about women online

A YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly making disparaging and obscene remarks against women in his online channels and a game portal, and two high-end luxury cars among others were recovered from him.

According to police, the accused Madan alias Madan Kumar was picked up from Dharmapuri on Friday, following a complaint, even as his wife had been arrested earlier for her alleged role in managing the said channels.

Advertisement

The complainant accused Madan of using highly objectionable, obscene, and disparaging remarks against women in his Youtube channels with sexually explicit language, besides streaming the banned PubG online game.

The accused had eight lakh subscribers and made money by involving them in banned online games, besides uploading the objectionable videos, they said.

The bank accounts of the arrested couple have been frozen while two luxury cars were also seized from the accused, they added.

City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal warned people against getting involved in such portals and online channels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)