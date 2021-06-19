Michael Costello takes social media break amid spat with Chrissy Teigen

Fashion designer Michael Costello announced that he is taking a social media break amid his ongoing spat with American model Chrissy Teigen. Costello fired back at Chrissy after she and her husband John Legend broke their silence on the alleged bullying DM conversation controversy, insisting that the fashion designer is lying by showing fake messages to the public just for getting famous.

The fashion designer took to his Instagram account to share a statement regarding the ongoing controversy while announcing that he is taking a social media break. Costello slammed both John and Chrissy in his statement by insisting once again that he spoke the truth about the bullying conversation. The fashion designer also claimed that he has "receipts of emails and confirmations" to prove it.

The 38-year-old fashion designer said that he wanted to apologize to his family and everyone involved in this "messy situation" and for the stress, it has caused. He added in the post that he will not be commenting further and said that he is taking a break from social media to focus on his mental health.

This comes after Chrissy broke her silence on the alleged bullying DM conversation between her and Costello, insisting that the fashion designer is lying. Chrissy had said that she has "no idea what the f*** Michael Costello is doing" when it comes to faking an alleged DM convo between them.

The 35-year-old took to her Twitter handle and ripped the 'Project Runway' star on Friday, accusing him of the alleged screenshots he released online to make it look like she had privately bullied him online. Costello had posted what he says are direct Instagram messages from Chrissy calling him racist and threatening his career back in 2014. (ANI)

