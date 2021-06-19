Money Heist Season 5 to conclude show in December but creator hints at spin-off

Money Heist Season 5 updates: The Spanish heist crime drama Money Heist became highly popular with the international audience ever since Netflix acquired its global streaming rights in late 2017. Money Heist (Spanish: La casa de Papel) has been officially renewed for Season 5 and it will be the last season of the series.

Last month, Netflix declared the release date for Money Heist Season 5 with a teaser. Money Heist Season 5 will release this year in two parts – S5 Vol. 1 and S5 Vol. 2. The posted caption reads "BREAKING: Season 5 of La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist) is coming this year!" Money Heist S5 Vol. 1, Vol. 2 will premiere on September 3 and December 3 respectively.

Advertisement

The series creator Álex Pina said, "When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself."

He continued, "We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure."

The enthusiasts are counting the days for Money Heist Season 5's release. The Spanish drama holds the current record of being the most-watched non-English title on Netflix. Once again, Season 4 broke all the previous records it set. The fourth part of Money Heist managed to hold up an unbelievable 65 million views. Money Heist Season 4 was released on Netflix globally on April 3, 2020.

The series writer Javier Gó Mez Santander confirmed that the final season of the series would exceed audience expectations.

Money Heist Season 5's plot has been kept under wrap to avoid the mess up of the series conclusion. However, Javier Gó Mez told to Marca Claro via Express.co.uk. "No, I think the series will end very well, this fifth season is very good."

He continued, "I don't even think about continuity, It can't be ruled out either, that's the reality, but now I'm tired, it's a series that squeezes you a lot. The horizon that ends is very good for me mentally."

While talking about the spin-off of Money Heist he said, "If now I have to think that a spin-off will come later, I say 'do it yourself."

Besides, Álex Pina hinted that there could be several spin-offs of Money Heist after the end of the fifth season. He also confirmed that Money Heist Season 5 would be satisfying to the audience.

"We do have many possibilities for some spinoffs, yes, and I think that's thanks to the strong and powerful identities of the characters, we've always looked for characters to have a very complex, layered design," said Álex Pina to Oprah Daily.

"So I think almost every character of Money Heist has a duality that we would like to see in a spinoff. We could watch any of them in other contexts." He added.

The returning cast members of Money Heist Season 5 includes Úrsula Coberó (as Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin), Miguel Herrán (Rio), Esther Acebo (Stockholm), Enrique Arce (Arturo), Itziar Ituño (Lisbon), Darko Peric (Helsinki), Jaime Lorente (Denver), Hovik Keuchkerian (Bogotá), José Manuel Poga (Gandía), Luka Peros (Marseille), Belén Cuesta (Manila), Rodrigo de la Serna (Palermo), Najwa Nimri (Inspector Sierra), and Fernando Cayo (Coronel Tamayo).

Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.