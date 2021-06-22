Lyca Productions' Subaskaran Donates Rs. 2 Crore to TN Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for COVID-19 Fight

Mr. Subaskaran Allirajah, Chairman of Lyca Productions, a leading film production, and distribution house, best known for big-budget and highest-grossing Tamil films, has donated Rs. 2 crores to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund towards the state's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of Mr. Subaskaran, Lyca Productions' Chief Executive Officer, Mr. G.K.M. Tamilkumaran, and the firm's Director, Mr. Rajasundaram Niruthan, and Mr. Gaurav Sachra met the Honourable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Mr. M.K. Stalin recently (on June 19, 2021), and handed over the cheque towards the donation. The actor, Politician Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin MLA, was also present. In a press statement, Mr. Subaskaran said, "The scourge of COVID-19 has brought untold sufferings to humanity all over the world.

However, wherever there is great leadership, there is hope for the protection of lives and speedy economic recovery. I am sure that under the able administration of the Honourable Chief Minister Shri. M.K. Stalin, the State of Tamil Nadu is making steady progress in containing the pandemic effectively. We, at Lyca Productions, draw inspiration from his leadership, and are always willing to contribute to the State's efforts to overcome this unprecedented challenge." It is to be noted that Mr. Subaskaran donated Rs. 5 crores towards relief measures during the 2015 flooding in Chennai, and Rs. 1.1 crore when Vardah Cyclone hit Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Currently, Lyca Productions is bankrolling a slew of upcoming Tamil films including Shankar's Indian 2, Maniratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, Sivakarthikeyan's DON, and Trisha's Rangi. Image 1: On behalf of Mr. Subaskaran, Lyca Productions' CEO, Tamilkumaran, Director, Nathan, and Gaurav, handed over a cheque for Rs. 2 crores to CM of TN Mr. MK Stalin, in the presence of Udhayanidhi Stalin Image 2: Mr. Subaskaran Allirajah, Chairman of Lyca Productions

