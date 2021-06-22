The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 to show Naofumi & his friends taking on a giant enemy

One of the most popular Japanese anime series, The Rising of the Shield Hero was renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 in September 2019. The second season is scheduled for release in 2021 - no wonder fans are waiting for it. During "Kadokawa Light Novel Expo 2020", it was revealed that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will premiere in October 2021.

The creators also confirmed that The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 is under production. The announcement was made at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo 2020.

The team confirmed its release date again on March 6, 2021, via the official Twitter handle of the anime. The caption reads: "I'll protect them, no matter what. ShieldHero Returns this October."

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime series adapted from the light novels of the same title written by Aneko Yusagi. Masato Jibo helms the Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 while Takao Abo was the director of Season 1. The second series composition was handled by Keigo Koyanagi and the characters were designed by Masahiro Suwa. Kevin Penkin composed the music.

The detailed plot for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is yet to reveal but Masato Jibo hinted at the plot during Crunchyroll Expo.

He stated, "A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naofumi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia, and Kizuna."

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is likely to introduce more new characters. The anime revolves around the story of an easygoing Japanese youth, Naofumi Iwatani. He would be called into a parallel world along with Raphtalia, and Filo from parallel universes to become the world's Cardinal Heroes and fight inter-dimensional hordes of monsters called Waves.

In The Rising of the Shield Hero, we saw the Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani and his friend grew up. The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will show that they remember everything they learned from Season 1.

The imminent season is likely to show Naofumi, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companions. They will also confront a new antagonist in The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The voice cast members that could return in the anime series include Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, Asami Seto as Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka as Filo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki, Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi, and Maaya Uchida as Melty.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is scheduled for release in October 2021. Keep reading Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on anime series.

