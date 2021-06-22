One Piece Chapter 1017 spoilers out: Manga to bring several angles to storyline

One Piece Chapter 1017 will release on Sunday after a week's break. Last week writer cum illustrator Eiichiro Oda has taken a break. The spoilers of the upcoming chapter are out but readers have to wait until they are translated into English.

One Piece Chapter 1017 storyline is going to be vital as it will show several incidents going to happen in One Piece Chapter 1017.

There will be severe fighting between the father and the son - Kaido vs. Yamato. In the fight, Yamato will show his father, what kind of power he acquired.

In the previous chapter, Luffy was defeated. He fell into the sea and was saved by the Heart Pirates. Luffy needs rest to recover himself. Kaido continues to follow Momonosuke but is protected by Yamato. In between, Momo conveys a message to the Straw Hats that Luffy promises to defeat Kaido.

And the clashes between Yamato and Kaido began, which we learned in the previous chapter. Yamato's dream is going to be true, as she wants to fight with Kaido with the help of Luffy.

On the other hand, we saw Ulti got beaten by Nami and now Usopp and Tama are about to turn on the beast pirates soon in One Piece Chapter 1017. O-tama, Nami, and Usopp already obtained the PA system of the island, it seems little Kunoichi is going to give instructions to Gifters and Smile users to fight against Kaido, noted IBTimes.

Furthermore, 3000 followers change the side between Pleasures and the Waiters. Kaido has 20,000 members fighting against 7,000 warriors from the samurai crew. In between, Nami and Ulti got involved in severe fighting. There could be a riot as everybody is leaving Kaido's camp in One Piece Chapter 1017.

Besides, One Piece Chapter 1017 would also showcase a clash between Supernova Eustass Kid and Trafalgar Law and Big Mom, the emperor of the sea.

Additionally, in the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1017 fans could see Nekomamushi fighting with Perospero to take his revenge. Many things could happen in the upcoming chapter, fans should wait for the official installment to release.

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1017 will drop on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at 11 am EST. It will also drop at different times worldwide, so the international audience can go through it. The raws and details summary will be out on Thursday, June 24.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga releases.

