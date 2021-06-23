Kingdom Chapter 683 spoilers revealed, Raido is captured, what more we know

Kingdom Chapter 683 is a highly anticipated manga as its storyline could be interesting and the readers are looking forward to it. Kingdom Chapter 683 was scheduled to release on Thursday, June 17, 2021, but the release is getting delayed.

The Japanese manga Kingdom is on a hiatus for a week as Yasuhisa Hara needs a break. The previous chapter showed the expertise of Shin and some of the panels looked awesome. However, the spoilers are finally out.

Advertisement

According to the recently released spoilers, Zhao general is broken mentally and he madly charges in order to reach his son. Raido's attempt is successful and his forces are unable to end the man, whose rage and grief are at an all-time peak.

The spoilers for Kingdom Chapter 683 further hint the angered father constantly pushes back all opponents who face him.

The memories of his dear son drive him further towards the tree. Seeing no other option, Raido himself in but he fails to end his opponent. He nearly drives his glaive through but fails at the last moment.

Raido is captured! However, a strange smile is there on Raido's face. Things take a wrong turn as reinforcements from Zhao turn the tables.

Hope isn't lost for him! Raido and the Zhao General clash heads. Meanwhile, Hi Shin Unit is having a hard time figuring against the large waves of Zhao soldiers. Suddenly, reinforcements arrive as Akakin cuts through the enemy lines.

The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. There are no other specific app to publish Kingdom in English for worldwide readers.

Kingdom manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74: Vegeta to take special training to face Granolah