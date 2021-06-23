Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74: Vegeta to take special training to face Granolah

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 is the next installment to release in the manga series and the enthusiasts in Japan and across the world have been passionately waiting for the upcoming chapter.

The Dragon Ball Super manga releases a new chapter every month. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73 is scheduled to release on July 20, 2021. The raw scans for the manga chapter will be leaked online around one to three days before the release.

The spoilers for the upcoming chapter will be out around the week before its release. The manga Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 title, summary, and other details will be updated as soon as the leaks are verified and translated into English.

Fans can also follow the scan, which comes out one to two days before the official release of any manga chapters.

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 73, the Saiyans are worried and wondering if the enemies are trying to attack them. Vegeta asked Goku to locate the bad guys. He enters into Super Saiyan mode to find the enemies. They couldn't find any enemies in the sky, but they find the bad guy when they come down. And Goku attacks Kamehameha.

Vegeta wanted Goku to rely more on his mind instead of on his Ultra Instinct. Goku agreed and finally found the enemy, named Granolah. The fight began. After few times Granolah realized that the two Saiyans were stronger than him.

The fighting will continue in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74. It will reveal the powers of the strongest man in the Saiyan and the universe. Vegeta, the prince of Saiyan would take special training to face the most powerful person on the planet. It's now his turn to make some tricks against the enemy.

In the previous chapter, a mysterious sniper was introduced to defeat Moro, and he is bad blood in the Saiyans race. The warrior destroyed most of his people in the battle as ordered by Freeza. Granolah is ready to take revenge but the attacking plan is mapped by the Heeters, a thuggish organization. The Heeters want to take down Freeza and also want Saiyans and Granolah to kill each other in the fight.

The Japanese manga, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 would reveal a new era of Freeza, who could be the most powerful villain.

We will keep on updating the spoilers, leak, and the summary of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 when the manga raws or drafts are verified and translated into English. It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications.

You can read Dragon Ball Super Chapter 74 on VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

