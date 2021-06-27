Julie Delpy says she didn't turn down 'Before' film sequel, fourth movie was never in the works

Left Menu

Earlier in the week, in an interview with a French news outlet, Delpy had also talked about mulling over retirement from the film industry.In order to set the record straight, the actor told Variety that the trio - Linklater, Hawke and she - couldnt come up with a good enough idea to take the series forward.What happened was that we -- all three of us -- agreed that we couldnt come up with something good for a fourth one.

Following reports that Julie Delpy said no to a fourth film in the popular ''Before'' series with director Richard Linklater and co-star Ethan Hawke, the actor-filmmaker said her remarks were misinterpreted because the follow-up was never in development. Earlier in the week, in an interview with a French news outlet, Delpy had also talked about mulling over retirement from the film industry.

In order to set the record straight, the actor told Variety that the trio - Linklater, Hawke and she - couldn't come up with a good enough idea to take the series forward.

''What happened was that we -- all three of us -- agreed that we couldn't come up with something good for a fourth one. It's that simple. We didn't fight. We're not on bad terms. Everyone's happy... It's so much drama for nothing. We just didn't come up with a good idea,'' she said.

Delpy played Celine to Hawke's Jesse in the 1995 movie ''Before Sunrise'' about two strangers who meet on a train and strike up a conversation.

A sequel ''Before Sunset'' was released in 2004 and a third film ''Before Midnight'' was released in 2013. Delpy and Hawke served as producers and co-writers along with Linklater on the two films.

The 51-year-old French-American actor said they had promised each other that they wouldn't feel ''forced'' to make a fourth movie.

''If we didn't find something... why push it and make a bad fourth one instead of keeping it a good trilogy?'' Delpy mused.

She said there was a short exchange between the trio about one idea, ''but it was basically an idea that none of us liked. That was the end of it. It was half of a bad idea that went around and we were like, 'Let's not do it'.'' Delpy is looking forward to the premiere of ''On the Verge'', a Netflix series she created, co-directed and stars in about women in their mid-40s to mid-50s.

