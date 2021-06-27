Julie Delpy says she didn't turn down 'Before' film sequel, fourth movie was never in the works
Earlier in the week, in an interview with a French news outlet, Delpy had also talked about mulling over retirement from the film industry.In order to set the record straight, the actor told Variety that the trio - Linklater, Hawke and she - couldnt come up with a good enough idea to take the series forward.What happened was that we -- all three of us -- agreed that we couldnt come up with something good for a fourth one.
- Country:
- United States
Following reports that Julie Delpy said no to a fourth film in the popular ''Before'' series with director Richard Linklater and co-star Ethan Hawke, the actor-filmmaker said her remarks were misinterpreted because the follow-up was never in development. Earlier in the week, in an interview with a French news outlet, Delpy had also talked about mulling over retirement from the film industry.
In order to set the record straight, the actor told Variety that the trio - Linklater, Hawke and she - couldn't come up with a good enough idea to take the series forward.
''What happened was that we -- all three of us -- agreed that we couldn't come up with something good for a fourth one. It's that simple. We didn't fight. We're not on bad terms. Everyone's happy... It's so much drama for nothing. We just didn't come up with a good idea,'' she said.
Delpy played Celine to Hawke's Jesse in the 1995 movie ''Before Sunrise'' about two strangers who meet on a train and strike up a conversation.
A sequel ''Before Sunset'' was released in 2004 and a third film ''Before Midnight'' was released in 2013. Delpy and Hawke served as producers and co-writers along with Linklater on the two films.
The 51-year-old French-American actor said they had promised each other that they wouldn't feel ''forced'' to make a fourth movie.
''If we didn't find something... why push it and make a bad fourth one instead of keeping it a good trilogy?'' Delpy mused.
She said there was a short exchange between the trio about one idea, ''but it was basically an idea that none of us liked. That was the end of it. It was half of a bad idea that went around and we were like, 'Let's not do it'.'' Delpy is looking forward to the premiere of ''On the Verge'', a Netflix series she created, co-directed and stars in about women in their mid-40s to mid-50s.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IMF chief warns of deepening divergence in pace of recovery
What They Want: Divergent goals for Biden, Putin at summit
Golf-Rahm on verge of winning U.S. Open as Oosthuizen only danger
Leaders of Oppn parties to converge at Sharad Pawar's residence on Tuesday, NCP chief meets Prashant Kishor
U.N. agency says 41 million on verge of famine