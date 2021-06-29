Harrison Ford takes hiatus from filming Indiana Jones 5; More on Young Indiana Jones reboot

The release of Indiana Jones 5 is set to take place in 2022. The fifth movie of the franchise is finally in production. The American director James Mangold hinted the film might be set in the 1960s.

Indiana Jones 5 is yet to receive the original title. Harrison Ford will return to play the iconic role Indy. According to James Mangold, Indy aka Indiana Jones will travel in search of the Fountain of Youth.

The former CEO of Walt Disney earlier hinted that Indiana Jones 5 will be the final installment of the franchise. The last movie will see Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel serving as the producers.

In June 2016, one of the producers, Steven Spielberg confirmed that the octogenarian American music composer, John Williams would return to compose the music for the film. John Williams was again confirmed to return as composer in 2021.

According to Yahoo! Harrison Ford is taking a hiatus from filming Indiana Jones 5 after getting an injury on the shoulder. The globally-acclaimed actor was hurt while rehearsing a fight scene. However, the production is likely to continue and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed while treatment options are evaluated.

This is not the first time on-set injury for Harrison Ford. He broke his leg on the set of Star Wars: The Force Awakens while filming at Pinewood Studios in London, Deadline reported.

Indiana Jones 5 will be set in the 1960s and will start with Indiana Jones getting retired and enjoying his retirement life with Marion Ravenwood. After that, he may get involved in discovering the Fountain of Youth after he learns that several vials of water said to be from the fabled monument are real, which involves a trip to the Bermuda Triangle.

In April this year, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Thomas Kretschmann were cast in undisclosed roles in the yet-to-be-titled Indiana Jones 5 movie. As filming started, Toby Jones was spotted on set and revealed to have been cast in the film.

On the other hand, according to Express.co.uk, Disney and Lucasfilm are considering rebooting Young Indiana Jones. The studios are considering a reboot of sorts for the Young Indiana Jones TV show, and insiders claim that it will be renewed after Indiana Jones 5 hits the big screens in summer 2022.

