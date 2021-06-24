The Harder They Fall's first trailer teases Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba & more, synopsis revealed

On Thursday, June 14, 2021, Netflix has released the first teaser for the upcoming western film, The Harder They Fall, which might just be one of the most star-studded titles of the fall movie season. The movie follows Nat Love (played by Jonathan Majors) reassembles his former gang to seek revenge against the man who murdered his parents.

The trailer captioned, "Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more star in THE HARDER THEY FALL — an epic story of vengeance. Coming this autumn!"

Advertisement

The Harder They Fall casts Jonathan Majors (as Nat Love), Idris Elba (Rufus Buck), Zazie Beetz (Stagecoach Mary), Lakeith Stanfield (Cherokee Bill), Delroy Lindo (Bass Reeves), Regina King (Trudy Smith), Danielle Deadwyler (Cuffee), RJ Cyler (Jim Beckwourth), and Edi Gathegi in an undisclosed role.

The Harder They Fall was announced in July 2019, when Jonathan Majors was selected to star in the film. Jeymes Samuel, the British singer who is also known as The Bullitts, makes his feature directorial debut with the movie. Musician Samuel also co-wrote the film. Jay-Z, who will produce the film, was announced to be writing the original music for the film.

Filming had been scheduled to begin in March 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, but was delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cynthia Erivo, who was initially casted, had to exit due to the delays caused by the pandemic. Filming commenced in September but was paused on October 15 after an actor tested positive for coronavirus.

The official synopsis for The Harder They Fall from Netflix reads:

When outlaw Nat Love (Majors) discovers that his enemy Rufus Buck (Elba) is being released from prison he rounds up his gang to track Rufus down and seek revenge. Those riding with him in this assured, righteously new school Western include his former love Stagecoach Mary (Beetz), his right and left hand men — hot-tempered Bill Pickett (Gathegi) and fast drawing Jim Beckwourth (Cyler) — and a surprising adversary-turned-ally. Rufus Buck has his own fearsome crew, including "Treacherous" Trudy Smith (King) and Cherokee Bill (Stanfield), and they are not a group that knows how to lose.

The Harder They Fall will debut in select theaters and begin streaming on Netflix this fall. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Netflix films.

Also Read: Cobra Kai Season 4: Netflix chief gears up for Q4 2021 release