Left Menu

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announces her debut novel 'Mapping Love'

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to come up with her first novel, titled 'Mapping Love'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:57 IST
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari announces her debut novel 'Mapping Love'
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is all set to come up with her first novel, titled 'Mapping Love'. "I am filled with unexplained emotions of stillness and nervousness, I discovered that I enjoyed the process of writing in solitude ever since I embarked upon this journey of writing my first ever novel," the 'Panga' director said.

"Until now, this story was just mine, but now the time has come to share it with the world. I've written it with all my heart putting each word to paper visualising a world. I can't wait to see how my audience and readers react to 'Mapping Love'," she added. The fictional book will be out on August 1. She also shared the news with her followers on Instagram.

"Gratitude. #Mappinglove my debut novel releases on 1 Aug 2021. Preorder on Amazon is available now," Ashwiny wrote. Apart from this, Ashwiny, who is best known for helming projects such as 'Panga' and 'Nil Battey Sannata', will soon come up with Sony Liv's 'Faadu'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021