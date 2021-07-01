Amblin's 'The Last Voyage of Demeter' adds Liam Cunningham, David Dastmalchian

''Game of Thrones'' alum Liam Cunningham and ''The Suicide Squad'' star David Dastmalchian have boarded the cast of Amblin Partner's Dracula project ''The Last Voyage of Demeter''.

The two actors join the film's cast along with Aisling Franciosi, Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Javier Botet, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, and Chris Walley, the studio said in a press release.

Advertisement

Corey Hawkins, known for films such as ''6 Underground'', ''Kong: Skull Island'' and ''In The Heights'', will play the lead role in the movie, being directed by ''Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark'' helmer Andre Ovredal.

The film is based on Bram Stoker's classic novel ''Dracula'' about the titular vampire's sea voyage to England aboard the ship, The Demeter.

The initial script was penned by Bragi Schut in 2002.

''Fear Street'' scribe Zak Olkewicz has written the latest script, which is based on a single chapter, the Captain’s Log from Stoker’s 1897 novel.

The film will detail the strange events that befell the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a terrifying presence onboard the ship. When it finally arrived near Whitby Harbour, it was derelict. There was no trace of the crew.

Cunningham, best known for playing Davos Seaworth in HBO's ''Game of Thrones'', is starring as the ship’s stately captain Elliot while Dastmalchian is Wojchek, the Demeter’s first mate.

Franciosi is playing Anna, a stowaway, while Briones is the ship’s cook.

Kapicic, Walley and Nikolaeff are essaying the roles of crew members. Botet is portraying Dracula in the film.

''The Last Voyage of Demeter'' started production earlier this week in Berlin, Germany. It will later move to Malta.

The project is being produced by Mike Medavoy, Brad Fischer and Arnold Messer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)