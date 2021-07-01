Rajini's "Annatthe" to be Deepavali treat for fans

Supertstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick 'Annatthe' will be a Deepavali 2021 release, producers Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.

''AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!'' (Are you ready for Annatthe deepvali)'', a tweet from the Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Pictures asked.

Advertisement

The film, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens on November 4, 2021.

D Imman has scored the music.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)