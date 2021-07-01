Left Menu

Deepika Padukone pulls a prank on her hairstylist

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone on Thursday played a prank on her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori by offering him some spicy raw mangoes. She recorded and shared a video of the whole prank on her social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:22 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Deepika took to her Instagram handle and shared the video along with a devil emoji in the caption. In the video, Deepika is seen seated in front of a mirror as Yianni holds a bowl of raw mangoes.

She asks him, "What are you having?" He hesitantly responds, "Umm, raw mango, this is masala. And? Salt?" Deepika then asks him to simply try it and says, "Do not be so inquisitive, just eat it." He makes faces as soon as he takes a bite. "My whole mouth is burning," he says as Deepika laughs and asks him, "What happened Yianni?" Before the video ends, a shocked Yianni asks the Chapaak star, "Why do you like it?"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika, who announced her departure from Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) in April, has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', 'Pathan', and the Indian adaptation of Nancy Meyers's 2015 hit Hollywood film 'The Intern'. (ANI)

