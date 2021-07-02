Nico Parker comes aboard HBO's 'Last of Us' series

British actor Nico Parker, best known for featuring in Disney movie ''Dumbo'', is the latest addition to HBO's upcoming ''Last of Us'' adaptation.

Parker, who is the daughter of British star Thandiwe Newton and filmmaker-writer Ol Parker, will have a guest role in the series, being adapted from a popular video game of the same title, reported Variety.

She joins Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Merle Dandridge as Marlene in the show.

The 16-year-old actor will appear as Sarah, the daughter of Pascal's Joel.

''The Last of Us'', which was launched in 2013, takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed.

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

Kantemir Balagov is directing the pilot episode of ''The Last Of Us'', a co-production with Sony Pictures Television.

It will be produced by PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

