Jacki Weaver, Piper Perabo join 'Yellowstone' S4

Actors Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo will feature in recurring roles in the fourth season of critically-acclaimed series ''Yellowstone''.

According to Deadline, the makers are planning to start production of the new season of the Paramount Network series in November.

Weaver joins the cast in the role of Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities that is trying to crush the hold that John Dutton (Kevin Costner) has on his sprawling Montana ranch.

Perabo will star as a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialised farming and the killing of animals.

Additionally, Kathryn Kelly and Finn Little have also joined the cast.

Kelly will play Emily, a vet tech who soon strikes up a relationship with the new cowboy, while Little will portray Carter; a young boy reminiscent of a young Rip.

Created by Taylor Sheridan, ''Yellowstone'' features Costner as John Dutton, part of the Dutton family which owns the largest cattle ranch in the United States. The show follows drama within the family, as well as the bordering Native American reservations and national parks. It also features Kelly Reilly, Luke Crimes, Wes Bentley, and Cole Hauser.

