'Sherni' composers Naren, Benedict open up on how OTT helped artists amid pandemic

Indian-British composer duo, Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor, have recently worked on several OTT projects, including 'Sherni' and 'Ray'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-07-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 20:25 IST
Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor. Image Credit: ANI
Indian-British composer duo, Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor, have recently worked on several OTT projects, including 'Sherni' and 'Ray'. According to them, the digital platforms have helped artists a lot amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Working with OTT platforms this last year and sometime before has been great for us in many ways. Recently it's given us the opportunity to showcase our work through the pandemic situation, as some projects continued in post-production from home during 2020, and when possible, others started or finished offshoots," the duo said. "So despite the halting of theatrical releases at this time, we've been blessed to be able to continue putting out our music, through some really exciting projects like 'Sherni', 'Hungama Hain kyon barpa' in Ray, and 'Vishanu' and 'Chand mubarak' in 'Unpaused," the two added.

Naren is from Mumbai while Benedict lives in London. Opening up about how they work together despite living in two different countries, Naren and Benedict said, "During this time, we've been largely separated by geography, but this is nothing that new for us. Though we spend much time in the same room, we've also always worked remotely, having originally initiated our long collaboration, between London and Mumbai."

"The separation and change in timezones can actually provide a useful and interesting creative situation, as it gives distance and continually allows for very different, fresh perspectives to be shared. The timezone change can actually allow for more flexible, potentially longer working days at times - where one is asleep the other is working on some material and so on," the duo added. Apart from 'Sherni' and 'Ray', the two are also widely known for giving stellar scores for 'Paatal Lok', 'Chintu Ka Birthday', 'Sheela', 'Ghoul' and 'Betaal'. (ANI)

