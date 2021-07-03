Left Menu

Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven & Ridley Asha Bateman join Netflix's 'Lou'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-07-2021 11:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 10:54 IST
Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven & Ridley Asha Bateman join Netflix's 'Lou'
Logan Marshall-Green Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actors Logan Marshall-Green, Matt Craven, and child star Ridley Asha Bateman have boarded the cast of the upcoming Netflix thriller ''Lou''.

The three actors join Oscar winner Allison Janney and ''Lovecraft Country'' star Jurnee Smollett in the cast, reported Deadline.

To be directed by Anna Foerster from a script by Maggie Cohn, the story centers on a woman whose daughter is kidnapped.

''She teams up with the mysterious older woman next door to pursue the kidnapper — a journey into the wilderness that will test their limits and expose dark and shocking secrets from their pasts,'' the official logline read.

The details of Marshall-Green, Craven, and Bateman's characters have been kept under wraps.

''Lou'' will be produced by JJ Abrams, Jon Cohen, and Hannah Minghella with Braden Aftergood, Janney, Smollett, and Lindsey Weber serving as executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global
3
Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

Novel approach uses human body to recharge smartwatches and fitness bands

 United States
4
Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG study

Enterprises looking to cloud providers for help with security: Google-IDG st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021