Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet and others join heist movie 'Shelter'

An ensemble cast of Lisa Vidal, Cam Gigandet, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda, and Sasha Merci will feature in upcoming heist movie ''Shelter''.

Anthony Nardolillo will direct the feature film from an original screenplay by Michael Corcoran, reported Deadline.

The movie, which is currently in the pre-production stage, is about the head of a secret organization who assembles a crew to steal back artwork from a neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch who plundered it during World War II.

Filming for the movie will start this month in Los Angeles.

Jolene Rodriguez of Broken English productions is backing the movie, which is financed by Ruben Islas' Grandave Capital.

''I'm thrilled to work with such a talented group. I've followed many of their careers and to make a movie with them is such a privilege. 'Shelter' is a great example of taking any script and making it inclusive. It takes effort but it's possible and it matters,'' said Rodriguez of Broken English Productions.

''Shelter'' will be executive produced by Stanley Preschutti and Frank Mayor.

