Naseeruddin Shah is 'absolutely fine', says hospital source

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-07-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 17:19 IST
Image Credit: Facebook (NaseeruddinOfficial)
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital here, is stable and under observation, a hospital source said on Saturday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to the Khar-based P D Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, a non-COVID-19 facility, on Tuesday.

According to the hospital source, Shah has no issues at present and is doing well.

''He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine,'' the source told PTI.

On Wednesday, Shah's wife and veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI that the veteran actor had a ''small patch'' of pneumonia in his lungs and was undergoing treatment for the same.

Shah is known for his contribution towards art house cinema with films such as "Nishant", "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", "Ijaazat", "Bazaar", "Masoom", "Mirch Masala", "A Wednesday", "Waiting".

The National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumnus has also created a space for himself in commercial cinema with movies such as ''Karma'', ''Tridev'', "Vishwatma", ''Chamatkar'', "Mohra", "Sarfarosh", "The Dirty Picture", ''Krish'', "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", among others.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama ''Mee Raqsam'' and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits".

