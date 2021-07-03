Left Menu

Marathi art director Raju Sapte hangs self; cops register abetment to suicide case

Marathi film and TV show art director Raju Sapte committed suicide at his house located in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Maharashtra on Saturday allegedly due to harassment by a person associated with a labour union, police said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 22:14 IST
Marathi film and TV show art director Raju Sapte committed suicide at his house located in Pimpri Chinchwad township in Maharashtra on Saturday allegedly due to harassment by a person associated with a labour union, police said. Before taking the extreme step, Sapte shot a video in which he named the person who he claimed had harassed him. Wakad police station senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar said police have recovered the video clip and the suicide note. ''We have registered an abetment to suicide case. Further investigation is on,'' he added.

In the video posted on social media, Sapte said he had been facing some issues for a few days and was being harassed by the person who is deliberately asking some labourers to spread the wrong message regarding payment defaults on my part. ''I have no dues. I have been paying regularly. I have five projects and I have to start work immediately,'' Sapte said, adding the person was not letting him work on one of the projects.

''I am committing suicide. I request for justice,'' Sapte said in the video.

Sapte had worked as an art director for movies like 'Ambat Goad', 'Manyaa the wonder boy'.

