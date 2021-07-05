Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'firework' in adorable throwback picture

In a special post marking the US Independence Day, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans to an adorable picture featuring herself with husband Nick Jonas.

In a special post marking the US Independence Day, global star Priyanka Chopra treated fans to an adorable picture featuring herself with husband Nick Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Miss World who has jetted back to London to resume the shoot for 'Citadel', shared a throwback picture of herself celebrating the US Independence Day with Nick.

The snap is undoubtedly one of the dreamiest pictures of the couple available on the internet. Priyanka is seen leaning onto Nick as they pose for a photo together. She captioned the post as, "Happy 4th of July1 #throwback".

Referring to her husband who is seen wearing a special American flag print shirt, Priyanka wote, "My firework @nickjonas". In the earlier stories, Priyanka also shared a sneak peek into her 'quarantine life' in London. She can be seen enjoying a glass of fruit mocktail amid the 'summertime in London' and also playing with her dogs, Gino, Panda and Diana.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including the spy series 'Citadel', 'Text for You', and 'Matrix 4'. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in. (ANI)

