Now You See Me 3 will be different from last movies with returning of Four Horsemen

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 05-07-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 18:42 IST
Now You See Me 3 was already confirmed by Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer in the mid of 2015. Image Credit: Facebook / Now You See Me 2
Many fans of Now You See Me are worried about its future. However, it is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. Read further to get some vital updates on Now You See Me 3.

In a recent conversation with ComingSoon.net, Jesse Eisenberg, the Justice League actor discussed the possibilities of Now You See Me 3. He also emphasized on the development of his character in the movie.

Now You See Me 3 was already confirmed by Lionsgate CEO, Jon Feltheimer in the mid of 2015. The third installment is in the gradual process of development. Lizzy Caplan and Mark Ruffalo was previously said to be reprising the roles of Lula May and Dylan Rhodes Shrike respectively.

The other stars, who could reprise their roles in Now You See Me 3, are Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, and Woody Harrelson. They will play as Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, and Merritt McKinney respectively.

Now You See Me 3 is going to be quite different with much more interesting plots than the previous movies. However, it (the plot) is tightly kept under wraps to avoid fans' speculations. Albeit, the making of third movie was a pre-decided project, the announcement of Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch's addition was made later.

Now You See Me 3 will focus on a new style of robbery. This angle will certainly require some new faces. Some diehard fans believe that Benedict Cumberbatch will be seen as a villain or a cop in the movie.

Lionsgate hired Top Gun: Maverick's co-writer Eric Warren Singer to pen the script for Now You See Me 3. He was nominated for Oscars for his works on American Hustle. "Eric has always been fascinated with the fine art of deception and illusion in all of its forms and he came to us with a great story that takes the mythology of Now You See Me and pushes The Four Horsemen to a whole new level with our key returning cast and new characters," President of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, Nathan Kahane opined.

Eric Warren Singer has been given the task to introduce new characters into the movie while also creating opportunities for the original cast to reprise their roles. Aaron Edmonds and Meredith Wieck will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

Now You See Me 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

