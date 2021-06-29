John Wick: Chapter 4 starts production, filming will take place in Berlin, Paris, Japan

John Wick: Chapter 4 is unquestionably one of the most anticipated action movies the enthusiasts have been looking forward for a long time. Lionsgate announced its filming during John Wick: Chapter 3's opening week with a scheduled release date of May 21, 2021.

In an interview with Collider, the director Chad Stahelski disclosed that the movie would most likely not make its 2021 release date, due to his commitment on The Matrix 4.

The good news is that the team behind John Wick 4 has officially started production. Lionsgate has made the announcement in a post on Twitter on Monday. '"Anybody got a pencil sharpener? 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is now in production," read the post from the studio's official handle.

Keanu Reeves will be joined by Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard and Donnie Yen in the movie. The fourth installment will see Reeves return as a formerly retired hitman who finds himself stripped of the protection from a shadowy international assassin guild.

According to Collider, John Wick 4 will be shot in Berlin, Paris, Japan, and then back to the franchise's home base of New York City. Lionsgate had initially decided to shoot the franchise's fourth and fifth films back-to-back but was forced to drop the plans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the actor Bill Skarsgard is in negotiations to board the cast of Keanu Reeves-starrer John Wick: Chapter 4. The script is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch while Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producing the film, with Reeves and Louise Rosner attached as executive producers.

John Wick: Chapter 4 has a new release date. It is slated to be released on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

