Couple commits suicide, leaves behind toddler daughter

A 25-year-old man and his wife allegedly committed suicide here, leaving behind their 13-month-old daughter, police said on Monday. Akash and Arti (23), residents of Rahul Nagar in Bodla, had an argument over a personal matter on Saturday night after which the man decided to take the extreme step, they said. When Arti found her husband hanging, she committed suicide by slitting her wrist, they added.

Other members of the family, who were sleeping at the time of the incident, found their bodies on Sunday morning and informed police. After their postmortem, the bodies were cremated on Sunday night, police said. The couple got married about three years ago, said Rajesh Pandey, inspector at Jagdishpura Police Station. Akash worked at a private company while Arti was a homemaker, according to police.

