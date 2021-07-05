Left Menu

Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy to appear in new love song

Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy are all set to share screen space in a new romantic song, which is being shot in Kashmir.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:05 IST
Gautam Rode with wife Pankhuri. Image Credit: ANI
Actor Gautam Rode and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy are all set to share screen space in a new romantic song, which is being shot in Kashmir. Talking about the upcoming Zee Music's track, Gautam expressed his happiness and said, "It's very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them."

For the unversed, Gautam and Pankhuri tied the knot in February 2018. The two met on the sets of the mythological show 'Suryaputra Karn'. Pankhuri, too, opened up about the yet-to-be-titled song.

"It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects onscreen and that people love the song," she said. Apart from the release of the song, Gautam is also waiting for the launch of 'State of Siege: Temple Attack', which is slated to release on July 9 on Zee5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

