Zayed Khan dedicates his birthday to his wife Malaika

Actor Zayed Khan, on Monday, turned a year older, and interestingly, he penned a special post for his wife Malaika on his birthday. "I dedicate this day, my birthday to my wife Malaika for standing with me through thick and thin. For taming the beast, for loving that person inside me that I had lost touch with. For patiently handling my tantrums," he wrote.

"For Never giving up on me even though I gave up on myself. For showing me the true power of a good woman. For holding my hand even when darkness was all around and pulling me out of it. For reminding me who I was. For believing that the Power of Love can change even the grimmest circumstances. For reminding that 'money talks but wealth whispers'," he added. Zayed also urged everyone to shower the women in their lives with loads of love always.

"I urge all you people to take a look left and right and go give a hug to that woman in your life be it you mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother ... and who have made a difference in your life for the better, just go and give them a tight hug. And in that hug express your gratitude and receive the power of their blessings," he wrote. "This Power is invisible but just the fuel you need to conquer any adversity! Thank you Malaika Khan. To me your the most beautiful girl in this world and I love you more than you can ever imagine," he concluded.

Along with it, he posted an adorable selfie with his wife. Zayed's birthday post received a lot of comments and likes.

His sister and actor Hrithik Roshan's former wife commented, "True that." "Sweet. Happy birth brother," Hrithik wrote.

A day ago, the 'Main Hoon Na' actor surprised everyone with his amazing physical transformation. He posted a picture of his pumped-up physique and thanked Hrithik for motivating him to take fitness seriously in life. Speaking of Zayed's work projects, he made his acting debut with the 2003 film 'Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne' and later gained fame with his roles in 'Main Hoon Na', 'Shabd' and 'Dus'. He was last seen on the TV show 'Haasil'. (ANI)

