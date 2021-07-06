Left Menu

Art director Raju Sapte suicide case: 2 held, teams formed to nab those on the run

PTI | Pune | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:47 IST
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Marathi film and TV art director Raju Sapte, police in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune said on Tuesday.

Wakad police station senior inspector Vivek Mugalikar identified the two as Chandan Thackeray and Narendra Vishwakarma, adding that other accused were at large and two teams of five personnel each had been formed to nab them.

Sapte had ended his life on July 3 after shooting a video in which he accused some people of harassing him professionally, including spreading rumours of payment defaults on his part.

He had also said he had five projects in hand, but some people were not allowing him to take up one of them.

Sapte had worked as an art director for movies like 'Ambat Goad', 'Manyaa the wonder boy'. Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil told the Legislative Assembly that he will hold a meeting on Wednesday of top government officials regarding Sapte's death.

''I have called a meeting tomorrow of ACS (Home), DGP and other officials to discuss the issue,'' Walse Patil had informed the House.

